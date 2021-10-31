Bus drivers strike in North Carolina’s largest school system

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some bus drivers for North Carolina’s largest school system called in sick on Friday to protest working conditions, prompting administrators to urge parents to arrange their own transportation and issue a warning that there could be problems next week.

News outlets report officials with the Wake County Public School System say 400 of the 600 buses operated by the system were running.

The system told parents that bus service for Monday is uncertain and asked families to plan for that possibility.

The Wake County system has 160,000 students, and up to half of them ride the bus in a normal year.

