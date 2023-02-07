GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Bradshaw, of Burlington, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Bradshaw bought his winning 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam’s Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham.
He arrived Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $72,437.
The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased.
When Bradshaw bought his ticket, it had just reached $508,325. Because he bought a $2 ticket, he won 20 percent of the jackpot.
On Tuesday morning, the Fast Play jackpot was $437,000 and growing.
The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.
