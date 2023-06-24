CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they have arrested a Cary man after his downstairs neighbor found a bullet in their apartment Saturday morning.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 25000 block of Burbage Circle, an address consistent with Chancery Village Apartments and Townhomes.

They said a resident reported finding a hole in his bathroom ceiling and a bullet in his toilet.

Officers determined it came from the floor above, according to the police department.

Police said 68-year-old Jeffrey Hawkins, of Cary, was handling a handgun when it discharged into the floor of his apartment.

They said he failed to notify law enforcement of the incident.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor illegal discharging of a firearm in city limits.