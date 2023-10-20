LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in a suspected “long-standing scheme to defraud” a youth sports league and youth association.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Richard Murray as part of an ongoing investigation into fraud and embezzlement of funds designated for the Bunn Youth Sports League and South Franklin Youth Association.

Sheriff Kevin White said Richard Murray was taken into custody on two counts of intimidating a witness. He has a court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

The sheriff’s office said Richard Murray was the vice president of the Bunn Youth Sports League. His brother, Jamie Earl Murray was president of the Bunn Youth Sports League.

Earlier this month, his brother, Jamie Earl Murray, was charged with two counts of extortion and taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested after receiving a tip that there was a “ringleader of a criminal enterprise utilizing a local nonprofit as a personal slush fund operation.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active.

They ask anyone with information on either of the Murray brothers or their alleged crimes, to contact Detective A. Camp, at acamp@franklincountync.gov.

“Only a lost and conscienceless coward would utilize funds designated for our children and their families for their own personal gain. Frankly, it’s disgusting,” White said in a previous release.

The Bunn Youth Sports League offers football, cheerleading, basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling, according to the group’s website. Jamie Murray is listed as the wrestling board representative.