Brother of North Carolina double murder suspect charged with helping him escape after shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man authorities say helped his brother, a double murder suspect, escape following a shooting in Wilson is in custody and facing multiple charges, a Wilson County arrest warrant shows.

Timothy Robert Horne, 40, of Goldsboro, is charged with four counts of accessory after the fact, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Horne (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

The charges are in connection with a quadruple shooting on Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead and crime scenes in Wilson and Edgecombe counties.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 3500 block of London Church Road, which is just north of Wilson city limits.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead at the scene.

Two women were also at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43, of Wilson, was seen leaving the scene in a black Buick with another female victim and an 8-month-old baby.

That Buick was located about 17 miles away in Edgecombe County in the area of Cedar Creek Land and Otter Creek Road.

The body of a woman was located in the Buick.

The infant was located by Edgecombe County deputies and taken to the hospital for evaluation. The child was OK and is back home with its mother.

According to the warrant, Timothy Horne picked up Adrian Horne, “giving him a ride after Adrian Horne abandoned a car with [a] murder victim…remaining inside.”

Adrian Tynrell Horne (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified the four shooting victims. The two murder victims are Latasha Tennill Tomlin, 44, of Wilson, and Tomlin’s son, 21-year-old Raekwon Tyleek Williams.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tomlin and Adrian Horne “were in a dating [relationship], and they shared the home on London Church Road. It has been stated that the two got into an argument at the residence and Latasha was in the process of leaving/separating from Adrian” when the shooting occurred.

Both Latasha Tomlin and Raekwon Williams were shot multiple times, officials said. Williams was the person found dead at the home and Tomlin was found dead inside the Buick.

The baby’s 18-year-old mother – and girlfriend of Williams – was shot in the back. She is currently recovering at home with her child, authorities said.

Tomlin’s 18-year-old daughter was also shot multiple times and is currently in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, investigators were told that all the victims were at the London Church Road home to help Latasha Tomlin leave.

Deputies said that following the shooting, Adrian Horne was seen getting inside of a 2000s model Champagne GMC Yukon SUV with black rims. Timothy Horne was the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

Adrian Horne is currently on the run. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, officials said. He has active warrants out for arrest for two counts of first-degree murder.

Timothy Horne is being held in the Wilson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Sheriff Calvin Woodard released a statement on the shooting:

We tirelessly worked throughout the night obtaining information from our law enforcement partners to bring this criminal to justice. Our objectives are to locate and arrest this criminal and bring closure to the family. We are utilizing all available personnel, intelligence resources and technology to ensure his apprehension for these senseless murders. We will continue to pray for the family and our community during this time.” Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard