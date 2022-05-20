Scene of the crash on Bridford Parkway (Chris Weaver/FOX8)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Bridford Parkway are closed down in both directions due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure is in effect between West Wendover Avenue and Bridford Place.

The affected area of Bridford Parkway (Google Maps)

Police are advising drivers to navigate the area with caution and to take detours until further notice.

Police have confirmed that there are injuries as a result of the crash. It is not clear what caused the crash at this time or how many people were involved.

The condition of those injured is also unknown at this time.