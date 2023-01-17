In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in North Carolina using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which North Carolina breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#26. D9 Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #95. Viking Fraoch (Gruit / Ancient Herbed Ale)

#25. Hillman Beer

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #87. ESB (Extra Special Bitter) (Extra Special / Strong Bitter (ESB))

#24. Boojum Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #84. Get Off My Cloud (New England IPA)

#23. Haw River Farmhouse Ales

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #81. Saxy Machismo (Quadrupel (Quad))

#22. Pisgah Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #64. Chocolatized (Russian Imperial Stout)

#21. The DreamChaser’s Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #61. Yard Breather (New England IPA)

#20. Highland Brewing

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #42. Black Watch (Sweet / Milk Stout)

#19. Casita Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #37. Querido Y Perdido (American Imperial Stout)

#18. Triple C Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #32. Up All Night Breakfast Porter – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Imperial Porter)

#17. Raleigh Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #28. The Miller’s Toll (American Imperial Stout)

#16. Deep River Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #19. Collaboration Without Representation (American Imperial Stout)

#15. Green Man Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #6. Maceo (Wild Ale)

#14. Wooden Robot Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 2

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #77. What He’s Having (American IPA)

— #91. Galactic Nexus (Wild Ale)

#13. Brewery Bhavana

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 2

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #59. Grove (New England IPA)

— #89. Pithy (American IPA)

#12. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 2

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #55. Munzler’s Vienna Lager (Vienna Lager)

— #80. Mecktoberfest (Märzen)

#11. Wilmington Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 3

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #24. Kitten Biscuit (New England IPA)

— #53. Lemur Party (Milkshake IPA)

— #79. Blair’s Breakfast Stout (American Imperial Stout)

#10. Southern Pines Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 3

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #13. Drunken Vigils Breakfast Stout (American Imperial Stout)

— #69. Bourbon Barrel Aged German Chocolate Cake Stout (American Imperial Stout)

— #70. Drunken Vigils – Bourbon Barrel Aged (American Imperial Stout)

#9. Resident Culture Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #48. God Complex (New England IPA)

— #62. Vicky Virago (Imperial IPA)

— #73. Whatever You Feel Just Dance It (New England IPA)

#8. Fonta Flora Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #41. Meemaw (Wild Ale)

— #57. Need A Hug (Wild Ale)

— #67. Funk Fuzz (Wild Ale)

#7. NoDa Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #20. Hop, Drop ‘n Roll (American IPA)

— #56. Imperial Hop Drop (Imperial IPA)

— #68. Sticky When Wet (American IPA)

#6. Olde Hickory Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 4

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #8. The Event Horizon (American Imperial Stout)

— #12. Appalachian Walker (English Barleywine)

— #18. Lindley Park (American Imperial Stout)

#5. Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 5

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #9. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #16. Olde Rabbit’s Foot (American Imperial Stout)

— #25. Jade IPA (American IPA)

#4. Heist Brewery

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 9

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #1. CitraQuench’l (New England IPA)

— #3. Blurred Is The Word (New England IPA)

— #5. Über Quench’l (Imperial IPA)

#3. Burial Beer Co.

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 11

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #27. Seasoned Skillet (American Imperial Stout)

— #36. Griddle (American Imperial Stout)

— #38. Skillet Donut Stout (Oatmeal Stout)

#2. New Anthem Beer Project

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 13

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #21. Neon God (New England IPA)

— #23. The Illest (American Porter)

— #29. Lexington Queen (American IPA)

#1. Wicked Weed Brewing

– Number of top beers in North Carolina: 22

– Highest ranked beers in North Carolina:

— #2. Red Angel (Wild Ale)

— #4. Angel Of Darkness (Wild Ale)

— #10. Framboos Morte (Wild Ale)