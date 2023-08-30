DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are wanted after a wild sequence of events led to an eventual robbery in Gaston County on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at a home off Ashebrook Park Road in Dallas.

Police say suspects stole equipment from a person who maintains lawns at two homes off the road, and the situation was caught on camera:

Suspects are wanted after a wild sequence of events led to an eventual robbery in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, according to @gastoncountypd. More: https://t.co/ZAEJ1xiHGa (📽️: @gastoncountypd) pic.twitter.com/B4XStPGioi — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 30, 2023

Footage shows the suspects entering the driveway, the passenger exiting the vehicle, and running to grab a backpack blower and weed trimmer. On his way back, he fell, dropped the equipment, lost a slide shoe, got back up, grabbed the blower, and jumped back in the car.

Eventually, the driver backed out of the driveway, almost striking a pickup truck before leaving the area.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray Ford EcoSport.

Suspect (Courtesy: Gaston County Police) Car (Courtesy: Gaston County Police) Suspect (Courtesy: Gaston County Police)

Authorities advised the Stihl backpack blower was the only thing stolen, as the weed trimmer was left behind.

With any information about this larceny case, contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.