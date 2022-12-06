HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County father has been charged after his young son was shot and died over the weekend, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. at a home along Hoyle Lane just east of Henderson, according to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called about a gunshot victim. A 6-year-old boy had been shot at the scene.

The little boy was taken to Maria Parham Hospital and later died.

The boy’s father, Eric Eugene Allen Rowe, 31, was arrested in the case, according to a news release from Vance County deputies.

Rowe was charged with felony child abuse. Rowe was later released from jail on a $90,000 secured bond.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation which is still underway, the news release stated.

Deputies said anyone with information in the case should call the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200.