(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.

North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

The scheduled events are listed below:

Wake Forest — March 18

Newton — April 22

Wilmington — date TBA

Sanford — Oct. 28

Click here to see the registration form.

Trees must be picked up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and are unable to be shipped or reserved for later pickup. Registration will remain open until the event reaches capacity.

The tree exchange events are open to all NC residents but are specifically focused on Wake Forest, Newton, Sanford, Wilmington and surrounding areas. More events will be planned in other areas of NC next year.

Only homeowners can register and receive replacement trees, and certain tree care companies will offer Bradford pear tree removal discounts for program participants.

Pre-registered participants must take before-and-after photos of Bradford pear trees they’ve cut down. If the tree was not flowering when cut, an additional photo with a close-up of the leaves or bark is required.

Participants must show the images to event organizers, who will then provide a three-gallon native tree for each, up to five, that they’ve cut down.

Tree species cannot be reserved in advance, and tree selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Replacement native trees are subject to availability and may include:

boxelder

red maple

silver maple

serviceberry

pawpaw

flowering dogwood

river birch

Eastern redbud

American beech

tulip poplar

swamp blackgum

sycamore

swamp white oak