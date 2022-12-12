REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives.

That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating.

Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary.

Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, too. He credits what he learned in the halls of Booker T. Washington for his success in life.

“They made it possible for us to do whatever we wanted to do,” he said. “Helped me be who I am right now.”

What he learned goes beyond just cracking open a textbook.

“Reading… writing or arithmetic…we got that, but we got more. We got LOVE,” he said.

“It seemed like family here. So much closeness and love for one another and respect for teachers as well as students. We just had fun,” Anne Stadler-Witcher says. “There are just so many memories of the good times.”

She spent four years of high school at Washington, too, and was a member of the band. Now she’s the president of the Booker T. Washington Heritage Association, a group that created a mini-museum on campus and is pushing to designate the location a historical site.

“We want our youth to take over and continue this legacy,” said Stadler-Witcher.

There are pictures on the walls and showcases around the school that display all the people who worked to make this place so special to the people who learned there.

“They will say ‘oh I remember that person that was my neighbor’ or ‘that was my church member,’ ‘that was so and so’s mom,'” she said.

Penny Neal Simpson was part of the first 8th-grade class at Booker T. High School, now she works as secretary of the Heritage Association.

“When I walk down this hall, I can feel the teachers tell me you can do anything you can do and achieve anything,” said Simpson. “We are trying to maintain our memories and what Booker T Washington High School was to us, with the pictures, with the artifacts, but most of all with the memories.”

The hope that people gained here is being taught to more students looking for a second chance in life.

Principal Matthew Rice believes seeing the value in students and moving them forward, with the help of dedicated educators, is part of the legacy.

“When they hear Booker T Washington is an alternative school, they think automatically that’s where the bad kids are, but I welcome anyone to come into the building and look at this rich history that’s here,” said Rice. “Take the opportunity to see what is the foundation this school is built on,” he continued. “And how we continued to improve on that for our students to make sure they are successful in the future.”

“If you have the privilege to have a solid foundation you can achieve anything you want,” said Simpson.

“It is amazing to be part of such a rich history,” Rice said.

The Booker T. Washington High School Heritage Association has a scholarship program. They use donations and fundraisers to make those opportunities available for students and to maintain their museum.

You can call Booker T. Washington High School to set up a visit to the museum.