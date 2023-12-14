GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Gastonia Police officer is on the other side of the law after being charged with 32 felonies.

Xana Dove now sits in jail under more than $1 million in bond, accused of using her position of power for personal reasons. The Gastonia Police Department says Dove used her badge to break the law.

Court documents show the 26-year-old used law enforcement databases to search license plates and warrants and run records checks on people that she was not authorized to do in her GPD role.

Dove’s now facing 32 felony charges in Gaston County, including 15 for accessing government computers to defraud. She’s also been charged with obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, Dove told a man how to lie to pass a polygraph test, plus she’s charged with heroin trafficking and selling marijuana.

But those are just her charges in Gaston County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Dove in September, charging her with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and filing a false police report.

A search warrant from Mecklenburg County claims that Xana and her twin sister, Xena, were “both in conspiracy to commit fraud.”

The court document also says former officer Dove provided sensitive law enforcement data from confidential databases to a person the detective describes as a “violent convicted felon.”

Further, Xana allegedly gave out sensitive details about an undercover detective with CMPD. Documents claim Dove knew the information provided illegally could be dangerous and prevent the detective from doing their job.

Dove worked at the Gastonia Police Department for about a year and a half.

A spokesperson refuses to tell Queen City News if she was fired, saying her employment ended in mid-November.