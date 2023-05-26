DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Courthouse has resumed operations after a bomb threat closed the building and nearby streets for a couple of hours Friday morning, police say.

Around 9:24 a.m., 911 communications received the threat toward the courthouse, the sheriff’s office said. The building was evacuated and everyone was secure.

An explosives K-9 searched the building.

Nearby roads that had been closed because of the police activity involving the threat have reopened too.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were dozens of courthouse workers and people with court dates who had waited on the curb outside to get back inside.