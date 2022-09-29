CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Wednesday released bodycam footage that shows the moments before a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. According to CMPD, officers were called to the 6100 block of Winged Elm Court for a reported larceny from a vehicle.

The 911 caller stated that a person had pointed a firearm at a nearby resident. Responding officers came upon the suspect in the area, who they said ran away from the scene.

At that time, it was unknown that the suspect was a juvenile, CMPD said. During a short chase, the armed teen fired at the pursuing officer, Elliott Whitley, authorities said, hitting Whitley in the shoulder.

Officer Whitley returned fire, but the teen suspect was not hit. The teen continued to run with the weapon towards an apartment complex, as well as in the direction of other responding officers.

The teen suspect, later identified as a 14-year-old, who has an extensive history including 46 criminal cases dating back as far as 2014, was taken into custody without further incident, CMPD said.

Officer Whitley was taken to an area hospital at that time and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation determined that Officer Whitley was justified in his actions, including returning fire, due to the deadly threat posed by the suspect, CMPD said.

Full bodycam footage below: