LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a missing boater on Lake Norman has been recovered, Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue confirmed on Monday.

Crews responded to a reported drowning on Lake Norman near a sandbar around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday and announced around midnight that a body had been recovered.

Huntersville Fire, Denver Fire, Charlotte Fire, Cornelius Police, and North Carolina Wildlife were both involved in the search

Detail of the incident are sparse and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.