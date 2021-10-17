Body of missing NC mother found, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found, and her ex-boyfriends’ been charged with her murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

35-year-old Charles Combs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin.

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia on Oct. 10 by family members. An investigation revealed she had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, prompting CMPD’s missing person department to get involved.

On Thursday, a multi-agency operation discovered Baldwin’s body in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Combs, an ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued, and he was taken into custody on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the police report.

The FBI, SLED, CMPD, Gastonia Police and Myrtle Beach Police were all involved in the case.

Combs will be extradited to Mecklenburg County. This remains an active investigation.