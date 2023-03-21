CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A call to extinguish an illegal trash fire Sunday morning in Cary quickly turned into an entirely different investigation when human remains were found.

Fire crews said they found human remains in the fire-pit debris and called in Cary police to the scene, according to the police department. While investigating in the 600 block of Dorset Drive just after 7 a.m., firefighters also discovered a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshow wound, Cary police told CBS 17 on Sunday.

Police said that man has been identified as the homeowner and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a life-threatening injury after being found in an RV on the property.

Cary police said Monday that the man remains in critical condition as of noon — more than 24 hours after he was found. Police said his identity is not being released at this time due to the family notification process.

As for the human remains, police said Monday morning that the body had been transported to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“There, we are hoping to learn the identity, cause and time of death which will be vital pieces of information for investigators,” a release from Cary police said. There is no timeline on how long this process is expected to take.

A female found on the property unharmed did cooperate with the investigation, police also said.

On Sunday, CBS 17 talked with neighbors off camera who said it’s a quiet neighborhood and they were shocked to wake up to a handful of police cars outside of their windows.

A home on Dorset Drive is the scene of an investigation into human remains discovered in an illegal trash fire. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

Officials noted that the address on Dorset Drive is undergoing “extensive” renovations, and it appeared that the homeowner was burning trash related to the renovation project.

Officers said two RVs were brought onto the property as temporary living space while the home was under construction.