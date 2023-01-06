GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022.

The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office for official identification.

GPD said in a Facebook post that a cadaver dog with nonprofit search and recovery group Loudwater Outfitters, located human remains at approximately 11 a.m. Friday morning.

“This area, believed to be the last known location of Khalil, was searched numerous times by law enforcement, fire-rescue personnel, family members and volunteer search teams over the last month since Khalil was first reported missing,” GPD said.

When he was reported missing in December, Jefferson’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park in Greenville, which has an entrance to the greenway. The area where the body was found Friday is adjacent to the greenway.