CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s plain to see that just about every item made at Lions Services is a success story. They make all sorts of items, including backpacks, jackets, and pants for the U.S. military.

But what really stands out is the group of workers who desperately want to be seen.

“We have machine operators that have never seen the light of day before that are legally blind,” said CEO Philip Murph.

“Hello!” an employee said, walking behind Murph as we interviewed him on camera.

“We see Bruce behind me; that’s legally blind,” Murph pointed out. “Go ahead, Bruce.”

Seventy-five percent of the workforce here is vision impaired, one of the rare places where the disparity is on Nicole Eberhardt’s side.

“It is really hard as a legally blind person to find jobs out in the sighted world,” Eberhardt said.

Right before Nicole, Debbie Deloatch works to stamp out a stereotype.

“Because a lot of people think that we can’t do anything, so I’m very happy to be working here — I’m proud,” Deloatch says.

Then, there’s Philip, the man leading the blind.

“Right now, we have about 140 vision-impaired employees. I’m actually blind; I’m the CEO,” he said.

Blindness could have handcuffed him, but 25 years ago, he went to college and forced himself out of his comfort zone.

“I chose Belmont Abbey because they had nothing to offer for a blind person. And I wanted to put myself in a position that I had to work through to come out of this ‘blind bubble,’” said Murph. “I had to find who Philip Murph was.”

Finding himself took years. But on his second day at Belmont Abbey, he met Tiffany — his eventual wife. When asked if it was love at first sight, he gave us a quick reply.

“It was for me, but it wasn’t for her, haha,” he quipped.

He’s been in the picture since the day they met.

“Hahaha… sit down!” Tiffany tells Philip, who wandered into the background of her interview.

“Aren’t a shy bone in me anymore,” he said later.

Love is funny sometimes.

“This is our life, just craziness like this,” Tiffany said with a big laugh.

Kidding aside, Philip was bent on success back in the day. He graduated in 2001 with a computer science degree.

“I applied to 208 companies and got turned down by every one of them,” he recalled. “Once they found out I’m legally blind, the job would disappear.”

But this job candidate refused to go away.

“He doesn’t let a thing stop him,” his wife says. “Whatever he wants to do, he not only tells himself he can do it, he does it.”

Philip went to work at Lions Services and, after several years, earned an MBA before working his way up to president and CEO.

“If someone tells you, ‘You can’t,’ then you find a way to make it get accomplished. And that’s success in life,” said Murph.

“Don’t give up,” Tiffany added.

Sometimes, the motivation to prove people wrong starts at the top.

Eberhardt embraced the culture.

“It’s allowed me to go back to school… I actually received my high school diploma,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deloatch’s patriotism speaks volumes.

“‘My son is in the front serving his company, and I’m behind in the background serving the country, ha ha,” she says.

With persistence, rejection becomes resilience, sometimes laying the groundwork for something no one saw coming.

“So, I’m taking the skills that I learned at Belmont Abbey and applying them here at Lion Services; it all works hand in hand,” Murph says.

“Successful people REJECT rejection,” author John C. Maxwell once wrote.

Maybe that sums up the story of Philip Murph’s life.