FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Lacretia Spaulding, of Fayetteville, bought a scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Spaulding, 31, bought her winning $5 Fire scratch-off from the Circle K on Pamalee Drive in Fayetteville.

She then took the ticket to her truck. While her husband was driving, she started scratching.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” she said. “I kept saying, ‘No way. No way.’”

Spaulding said she never expected to win a prize like that.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “Pretty awesome.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,251.

Spaulding said she plans to pay some bills and possibly take a family vacation with her kids to Florida.

