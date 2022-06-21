GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who uses her billions of dollars to provide support for hundreds of institutions, organizations and causes nationally, has provided money to the Children’s Home Society of NC.

Scott, a novelist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving $8 million to help Children’s Home Society of North Carolina in its effort to help families stay together and deal with difficult life situations, the organization said in a release.

Children’s Home Society of NC received $8,000 for its programs to help families. (Children’s Home Society of NC )

CEO Brian Maness (CHILDREN’S HOME SOCIETY)

Scott did not create a foundation but in recent years has gifted billions – with a “b” – in donations from her personal fortune that is estimated to be north of $50 billion.

A voicemail left for Brian Maness, the organization’s president & CEO, drew no immediate response, but in a release he said that “Ms. Scott’s generosity comes at a critical time for our communities.”

His organization serves more than 15,000, and its release said that in 2021 more than 4,800 families were supported with programs that helped to place some 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children’s Home Society said it has had more than 16,000 adoptions since 1902.

“Children and families need more than ever to be seen, heard, and validated while facing the challenges of today’s world,” Maness said. “They need to feel hope for their future and that someone cares about them, particularly amidst current social inequities and the pandemic. We are so grateful to everyone who is helping and sharing in this work.”

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina recently launched a 5-year plan for helping children and families, and Maness said the gift would “help sustain this vital work as we continue to embrace our identity as a mission-driven problem solver, and promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.”

MacKenzie Scott (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

This is far from Scott’s first or largest donation to an organization in the Piedmont Triad. Just about a year ago the United Way of Greater Greensboro received $10 million as part of general support of the United Way effort ($4 billion to 384 nonprofits) from Scott to fight local housing disparities.

United Way then provided grants to Partners Ending Homelessness, Family Service of the Piedmont, Room at the Inn, The Servant Center, Youth Focus, YWCA, Salvation Army of Greensboro, Legal Aid of NC, Greensboro Housing Coalition, UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies, Housing Consultants Group and Community Housing Solutions.

Winston-Salem State University two years ago also received $30 million.