CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There could be major changes on the way for public schools across North Carolina if Governor Roy Cooper signs House Bill 605.

The bill, which gained support from both sides of the aisle, would require public schools to form School Threat Assessment Teams, to help at-risk or struggling students.

The bill was passed on June 28 and comes at a time when the state has begun to see more criminal complaints regarding problems on campus.

Days before the vote, the North Carolina Task Force for Safer Schools held a meeting to put into perspective the impacts of the bill.

Deputy Director Billy Lassiter said these teams would be, “identifying kids earlier before they may be at a point where they need to make such a threat.”

Per House Bill 605, the team would be, “a multidisciplinary team that includes, but is not limited to, persons with expertise in counseling, instruction, school administration, and law enforcement that conducts threat assessments in a public school unit when threatening behavior has been communicated and when a student has engaged in threatening behavior that warrants further evaluation. When practicable, at least one school psychologist, one staff member knowledgeable about and experienced in working with students with special needs, and one staff member knowledgeable about and experienced in working with students with disabilities shall be assigned to the threat assessment team. If a school psychologist is not available, the school may assign a licensed mental health professional instead.”

During the June meeting of the N.C. Task Force for Safer Schools, it was revealed that the state has seen an uptick in threats being made against school campuses.

In the 2022-2023 school year, there were more than 1,100 school threats made, which is more than the 840 made per year, pre-COVID.

When looking at the numbers from 2021-2022 for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, there were 361 assaults on educator complaints filed, 29 possessions of a firearm by a student, and more than 400 complaints filed regarding a student that had a weapon.

There have also been more than 10,000 tips through the state’s “Say Something” app, which allows students and teachers to anonymously report issues.

These tips were made in the previous school year, with bullying being the top problem that needs to be addressed.

Under House Bill 605, there would be an expansion of law enforcement access to traditional public schools.

The idea, per state lawmakers, is for specially trained School Resource Officers (SROs) who would take a deeper “mentorship” role than they currently play.

If signed by the governor, the requirement would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.