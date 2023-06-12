MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament officially kicked off on Monday.

Fishing begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. each day. Winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

10 a.m.

Dancin Outlaw reported the first unofficial boated blue marlin at 9:32 a.m. It will head back to Big Rock Landing to weigh the catch.

9:41 a.m.

9:33 a.m.

According to the Big Rock website, 218 boats are on the water on Monday. There is a threat of bad weather in some locations in Eastern North Carolina, which could hamper fishing and other activities at and around Big Rock landing.

9:13 a.m.

It was another successful KWLA Tournament. Check out our coverage here and go to the KWLA website for more.

RECORD BREAKING 26th Annual @kwlatournament 👏🏼



2️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ BOATS



💲3️⃣9️⃣6️⃣,1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ TOTAL PURSE

____________________________



FIRST PLACE Release: $131,537.5

(Levels I + III)



FIRST PLACE Dolphin: $131,407.95

(Levels I + II)



For a full list of prize money download 📲 The Big Rock App pic.twitter.com/D45ZXLaHD4 — Big Rock Tournament (@bigrockfishing) June 10, 2023