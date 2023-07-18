NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Search and rescue efforts were ongoing in New Bern Tuesday morning after officials said a bicyclist was struck on the Neuse River bridge and fell into the water.

Trooper Rico Stephens with the NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 17 to New Bern when it struck a cyclist. The cyclist was thrown into the Neuse River, officials said.

Claire Curry WNCT

Claire Curry WNCT

Claire Curry WNCT

The person driving the vehicle stopped to report the crash and was assisting in the Highway Patrol’s investigation into the cause of the crash.

Stanley Kite, Craven County Emergency Management director, said multiple departments including New Bern Fire, Craven County EMS, US Coast Guard, NC Wildlife, the NC State Highway Patrol and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were looking for the cyclist. A Coast Guard helicopter was also being used to search for the person.

Kite said efforts were focused near the bridge exit to New Bern, the site of the crash, the area of Hwy. 17 into Bridgeton and other spots primarily by boat. Sonar and infrared technology were also used.