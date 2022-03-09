What North Carolina city ranks as the best for college basketball fans?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ACC Tournament is finally here, and March Madness is right around the corner. If we know one thing, it’s that fans in the state of North Carolina are excited.

North Carolina is a huge basketball state, with Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill both falling in the top 10 cities for best college basketball fans. WalletHub released its March Madness Stats & Facts infographic and its 2022 Best Cities for College Basketball Fans.

Check the list below for the rest of the cities:

10. Kingston, RI

9. Fayette, MS

8. Chapel Hill, NC

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

7. Philadelphia, PA

6. East Lansing, MI

5. Los Angeles, CA

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

4. Lawrence, KS

AP Photo/James Crisp

3. Lexington, KY

2. Storrs, CT

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

1. Durham, NC

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Of note, Raleigh — the third city in the historical “Triangle of College Hoops” with Chapel Hill and Durham — came in 180th. The city, which is home of N.C. State and several HBCU and smaller colleges was behind Buies Creek (Campbell, No. 23), Boiling Springs (Gardner-Webb, No. 49), Cullowhee (Western Carolina, No. 80), Davidson (Davidson, No. 89), Greensboro (UNC Greensboro, Greensboro College, No. 97) and Boone (Appalachian State, No. 137)

On to the worst cities for college basketball fans. Wilmington (No. 286 overall) falls under this category. Charlotte (No. 257) and Winston-Salem (No. 252) were not far behind.

Despite this, we still know how much the state loves its basketball. Here’s what WalletHub had as the cities that were the last 10 on its list:

10. Jersey City, NJ

9. St. George, UT

8. Pocatello, ID

7. Wilmington, NC

(AP photo)

6. Daytona Beach, FL

5. Berkeley, CA

4. Evansville, IN

3. Montgomery, AL

2. St. Paul, MN

1. New Britain, CT