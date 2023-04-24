RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were plenty of howls at Lonerider Brewery in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon for the annual Beers For Beagles event.

People brought their dogs with them to the brewery and enjoyed a beautiful, sunny afternoon.

There were “puppuccinos” for the dogs, while people could enter raffles, have a drink, and visit a food truck.

The brewery donated a dollar per pint to Triangle Beagle Rescue and brewed a special beer just for the fundraiser called “White Tipped Tail Ale” in honor of the beagles.

There were lots of white-tipped tails wagging on Sunday.

The event not only raises money for Triangle Beagle Rescue, but it’s also a chance for many families who’ve adopted beagles from the rescue to get together with their dogs.