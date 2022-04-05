GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” takes over the Tanger Center in Greensboro for the next three weeks!

The musical’s been one of the hottest tickets on Broadway since it opened in 2015.

“Hamilton” tells the story of founding father, Alexander Hamilton, from the time he arrives as an immigrant in New York in his teens through his service in the Revolutionary War to his time serving as the first Secretary of Finance in George Washington’s cabinet.

The historical musical is told with a modern twist using hip-hop-inspired lyrics and music performed by a multicultural cast.

Shannon Smith spoke to the actor who plays Alexander Hamilton in this touring show.