(WGHP) — If you’ve been waiting for your chance to say “Hi, Barbie,” here it is!

The iconic doll is hitting the road for the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour. From September through December, fans can find the Barbie truck in cities across the U.S.

The truck will include exclusive merchandise available only on the Barbie Truck Tour, including T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, blankets, patches, necklaces, keychains, tumblers and more. Prices for individual items range from $12 (for patches and keychains) to $70 (for the denim jacket).

One truck will visit Arizona, New Mexico and Texas while a second truck tours Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

The tour comes as Mattel celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Barbie's very first Dreamhouse and comes just a few months after the release of Greta Gerwig's smash hit movie "Barbie."

See more details on Mattel's website.