ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead, including a 1-year-old child, after they were hit in a crash in Rocky Mount on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded at 4:06 p.m. to the 600 block of Kingston Avenue. Investigators said a 56-year-old woman was driving westbound on the roadway when she struck two people.

The victims, a 60-year-old woman and a 1-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two victims were related. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Rocky Mount Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the case.