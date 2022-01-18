Baby overdoses in Rowan County, deputies say; 2 parents charged with felony child abuse

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two parents were arrested in Rowan County on Friday and charged with felony child abuse after their baby overdosed, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded with fire officials and EMS to the home of 23-year-old William Keller and 24-year-old Brittney Shupe on Oct. 24 when a 911 call was made reporting that the 7-month-old was unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders conducted CPR, and hospital staff later administered Narcan. The child was then able to breathe on his own.

The child was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte where he recovered and has since been discharged. RCSO detectives responded with the initial deputies and investigated the incident.

A search warrant was obtained for the family’s home, and evidence of narcotics use was found.

Keller and Shupe denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the child was playing on the floor when he suddenly went unconscious.

However, investigators determined that the child had come into contact with amphetamines, resulting in an overdose.

At the conclusion of the investigation, charges were obtained on both parents for felony child abuse. During the arrest, William tried to give a fake name to RCSO investigators.

He was charged with obstructing and delaying the arresting officers.

Brittney was given a $10,000 secured bond, and William was given a $12,000 secured bond.

Both are still being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The Rowan County Department of Social Services assisted RCSO Detectives during the investigation, and have arranged care for the child.