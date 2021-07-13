Baby bear stuck in a tree at North Carolina hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby black bear is stuck in a tree at REX Hospital in Raleigh, a hospital official confirmed Tuesday morning.

Raleigh police and animal control officers are on scene to help get the bear down safely from a tree near the parking deck.

REX Hospital is located on Lake Boone Trail at Blue Ridge Road.

A North Carolina Wildlife official on scene said the bear is likely a male that has been pushed out by its mother, which is normal behavior for this time of year.

The bear was napping just before noon.

UNC REX Director of News Alan Wolf said the bear was spotted early Tuesday morning.

“The bear is not seen as a threat to employees, patients or visitors, but everyone is urged to be aware of the situation and pay attention to any closed-off areas.

“UNC REX appreciates the work of Raleigh Police and Animal Control, which is working to remove the bear safely, and as quickly as possible,” Wolf said.

Tuesday’s bear in a tree follows a few bear sightings in late May just five miles from REX on Lead Mine Road.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that the bear has been stuck in the tree since 1 a.m.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.