(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is recommending people not eat certain freshwater fish from the middle and lower Cape Fear River due to “forever chemicals.”

Health officials are concerned about exposure to perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) found in fish sampled from that area.

PFOS is part of a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.

The recommendations are based on newly available data and new information from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Many states provide recommendations to limit or avoid eating certain fish due to PFAS.

Avoid eating fish from middle, lower Cape Fear River due to ‘forever chemicals’: NCDHHS

Fish are an important source of nutrition for many North Carolinians and a good way to get lean, high-quality protein as well as healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

Some of those benefits include supporting brain development in children and improved heart health.

PFAS is an emerging public health concern with multiple potential sources of exposure, including contaminated drinking water and food, indoor dust, some consumer products and workplaces, according to an NCDHHS news release.

Exposure to PFAS from fish may be higher among communities that catch and eat fish frequently. Studies have linked PFAS to several health effects, particularly after long-term exposure.

These include negative effects on:

growth, learning and behavior in children

reduced chances of getting pregnant

impaired thyroid function

increased cholesterol levels

decreased immune system response

increased risk of certain types of cancer, including testicular and kidney cancer

“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and NCDHHS chief medical officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”

Advisory limits are lower for women of childbearing age, pregnant women, nursing mothers and children since these groups may be more sensitive to health effects from PFAS exposure.