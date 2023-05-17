Editor’s Note: The following article contains some, but not all details provided in the autopsy reports of the Raleigh Mass Shooting victims killed in October 2022. Be advised that the following content may be distressing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than seven months after the Raleigh Mass Shooting, autopsy reports for the five people fatally attacked by a 15-year-old in the state’s capital city have been released.

The Neuse River Greenway and Raleigh’s Hedingham community quickly became the scene of a devastation whirlwind around 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 when the lives of Susan Karnatz, James Thompson, Nicole Connors, Mary Marshall and Gabriel Torres were all taken in the deadly mass shooting by 15-year-old Austin Thompson.

A little more than three hours later, police said they had captured the gunman, but not before multiple casualties – and at the time – multiple people in the hospital who had also been injured.

Susan Karnatz, 49, was killed while running on the greenway. Her autopsy revealed that her death resulted from six shotgun wounds to various parts of her body, including the head and neck. Karnatz was a mother to three boys, all under 15, and Raleigh named the City of Oaks Marathon in her honor this year.

James Thompson, 16, was the brother of gunman Austin Thompson. His autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the head, as well as 57 stab wounds to the neck – 9 of which were incised. He was a Knightdale High School student.

Nicole Connors, 52, was said to be sitting on her porch after coming home from a birthday celebration dinner for a friend. Her husband described her as a family matriarch. Her autopsy revealed she died of at least 34 gunshot wounds (25 exit wounds) to her left arm, breast, back and chest, as well as her right arm. Those bullets injured her spine, ribs, left humerus, heart, lung, diaphragm, liver, stomach, spleen and pancreas.

Mary Marshall, 34, was set to get married a short time after the date of the mass shooting. She was said to be on the greenway looking for her dog who had escaped. Marshall’s autopsy revealed she died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck and shoulders.

Finally, Gabriel Torres, 29, also a Raleigh Police Department officer, was killed while on his way to work. His autopsy revealed he suffered shotgun wounds to his upper chest, right side of his neck, right shoulder and left hand. He also suffered blunt force trauma to his left elbow and right knee, involving glass. Notes in the autopsy also said Torres was likely attacked by Thompson before he was shot.

Furthermore, all that is known about Austin Thompson is still that he survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and has been moved from a hospital “to another facility” as of April 13.

Chloe Rafferty, Ashley Anderson, Kathryn Hubbard, Hayley Fixler and Deana Harley contributed to this article.