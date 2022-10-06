FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property.

According to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady, the ATV exploded and rolled toward a home. The flames from the ATV spread to the home.

No injuries were reported. Part of the house’s exterior was on fire. The fire did not reach inside the home. Officials are investigating the cause of the ATV explosion.