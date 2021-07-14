Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr. seeking $30 million in federal lawsuit, holding briefing Wednesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. have filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies involved in the raid that led to Brown’s killing, as well as the sheriffs for Pasquotank and Dare counties.

The suit seeks in excess of $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages for “emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering.”

Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels say the defendants committed acts that deprived Brown of his constitutional rights by using deadly force, citing Tennessee v. Garner, 471 U.S. 1 (1985), The Supreme Court decision held that the Fourth Amendment by saying officers may not use deadly force to prevent escape unless “the officer has probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”

The attorneys are also bringing state law claims of wrongful death, battery and assault against all defendants, including unknown defendants listed as “John and Jane Doe 1-20.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Plaintiff Lillie Brown Clark, the administrator of the Brown estate, who’s listed as the only plaintiff.

On April 21, Brown Jr. was shot by Pasquotank County deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.

An independent autopsy indicated Brown Jr. was struck by four bullets in the arm before the fatal shot to the back of the head, his family members and their attorneys announced back in April.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in June that two of the three deputies who were on administrative leave following the shooting have since returned to work. The third resigned at the end of June.

On May 17, Wooten said the three deputies who shot at Brown Jr. would not be fired, but they would be disciplined and retrained. Four others who were initially placed on leave after the shooting returned to work shortly after because they hadn’t fired their weapons.

Earlier that same day, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies would not face charges because he said he believed the shooting was justified.

Womble said he believed there was a real or perceived threat to the lives of the deputies involved at the time of the shooting because “they were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over.”

Exactly two months after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies, activists tried to halt an increase to the sheriff’s office funding. The budget was approved unanimously.

WAVY’s Chris Horne will be in Elizabeth City for a noon press conference being held by the Brown family’s attorneys.