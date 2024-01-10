RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Attorney General Josh Stein wants to recruit more law enforcement officers to North Carolina, and he’s pushing for more resources to do so on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

On Tuesday morning, the attorney general was joined by Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong, Raleigh Police Deputy Chief Zachary Lechette, Capitol Police Deputy Chief Terry Green and ALE Deputy Director of Operations Israel Morrow. Together at the North Carolina Department of Justice in Raleigh, they spoke about the needs facing police forces across the state.

“I rarely meet with a chief or sheriff in this state where the issue of law enforcement shortages do not come up, the challenges they have in recruiting and retaining qualified officers is real,” Attorney General Stein said.

AG Stein’s office said more than 1,000 officers left the profession last year, leaving some agencies struggling. Here in Raleigh, Deputy Chief Zachary Lechette says the department has 90 vacancies today.

“We know with high vacancy rates and turnover often comes increased workloads on officer, stress, and burnout which can perpetuate that problem even further,” Deputy Chief Lechette said.

Stein’s office and local law enforcement agencies are calling for more funding from the state for recruitment programs, an expansion of the criminal justice fellows program, and more sign-on bonuses.

“Any support that we can get from the legislation and the support we get from the state is going to be one less thing that a chief has to worry about,” Chief Jason Armstrong with the Apex Police Department said.

But they say individual departments can offer incentives not on paper, like a work-life balance and mentorship.

“One thing we focus on a lot is officer wellness, how can we create a good work-life balance for our officers? Bringing them into the profession, showing them how rewarding it is to be involved in their community, but also letting them know that we’re here to support them,” Deputy Chief Lechette said.

Attorney General Stein also says he wants more campaigns to recruit officers from out of state.