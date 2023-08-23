Editor’s note: This story has been changed to correct the charge the suspect is facing.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted on an attempted murder charge barricaded himself inside a home for six hours on Tuesday before authorities used tear gas to end the standoff, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Dwayne Wesley Oxendine, 38, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said they responded to a home on Thursday in the 400 block of Beam Road, where they found a Maxton man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an undisclosed medical center and remains hospitalized.

The standoff happened at a home in the area of Pine Tree Road near Beam Road west of Lumberton, Wilkins said. A team of SWAT officers assisted in the arrest.

Wilkins said Oxendine was found underneath the home. He said Oxendine went through a hole in the home and was taken into custody.

Oxendine’s father was also in the home but came out when deputies arrived, Wilkins said.

Oxendine recently completed a seven-year sentence for second-degree murder, according to deputies. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.6 million bond.