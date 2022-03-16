WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight North Carolina athletic trainers were honored after saving the lives of seven athletes, according to the North Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association.

“This recognition of their heroism has highlighted the need for qualified healthcare providers at all events, not just football games,” NCATA said in a news release.”

All seven athletes had cardiac emergencies and were saved thanks to these trainers.

Katie Hanes-Romano, of Atrium Health, was at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem when 17-year-old Pablo Hortal, a soccer player, collapsed at practice. Hanes-Romano performed CPR and used an AED to help the student until EMS got to the scene.

“We got the pads put on him, let it analyze his rhythm, it advised a shock, so we delivered the shock,” Hanes-Romano told FOX8 after the rescue in May. “And then I immediately started back into compressions and about halfway through the compressions, I heard sirens, and I’ve never been more happy to hear sirens in my entire life.”

Pablo spent seven days at Brenner Children’s Hospital undergoing testing and monitoring with his parents at his side. The theory, which is supported by the MRI, is that Pablo had a virus in the weeks leading up to this episode and it caused myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Stephen Borchik, of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, was praised for saving a basketball player who collapsed after conditioning and went into cardiac arrest.

Stefanie Jo Mansfield, of Pinehurst, was at a private high school when one of the senior students became unresponsive. Mansfield used CPR and AER to save the student’s life.

Eric Hall ATC, of Cary High School, saved a spectator at the Wake County Cheerleading Championship. A Cary police officer performed CPR, and Hall applied the AED to save the fan.

Both Frank Sanchez and Morgan Krout, of Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, saved a cross country running who was visiting the school from Jack Britt High School in Cumberland County. They performed CPR. The athlete was placed on a ventilator at the hospital but was able to make a recovery.

Makayla Lawler, of Jack Britt High School, was returning from football practice when she learned that a basketball player had collapsed in the gym. She started CPR and used an AED to save the athlete.

Stacy B. Davis, of Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville, was covering football workouts when an athlete “was slowly diminishing with response to her.” She started CPR, and ultimately had a hand in saving the athlete’s life.