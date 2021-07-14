Asheville Police Department K9 dies after sudden illness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department K9 Boss has died after a sudden illness, according to Asheville Police Department.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of K9 Boss. Over the weekend Boss came down with a sudden illness, and despite hospitalization and surgery, he passed away peacefully on July 12,” the department said.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of K9 Boss, an active duty K9 since 2014. Over the weekend he become suddenly ill, and despite hospitalization and surgery, he passed away peacefully on July 12. Rest easy friend. #EOW #PoliceK9 pic.twitter.com/i2Wkj90gU6 — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 14, 2021

Boss was an active duty K9 at the police department since 2014. He was 8 years old and a German Shepherd. K9 Boss and Senior Police Officer Michael Sorenson have been partners since 2019, Asheville Police said.

Boss was trained in obedience, agility, narcotics detection, article searches, tracking, suspect searches, and handler protection, according to the City of Asheville website.

At home, Boss enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his ball.