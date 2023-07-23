HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies have made an arrest in a cold case homicide investigation after a little girl found her mother dead at their home 21 years ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 16, 2002, deputies said 23-year-old Sherald Moneak Taylor’s 7-year-old daughter found her dead in her bed in their home in Weldon.

They said the medical examiner’s officer determined Taylor’s death was a homicide.

“The incident was investigated until all leads were exhausted,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The case was repeatedly reviewed for new leads or information.”

They later determined the investigation to be a cold case.

In January of this year, Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis hired Detective Sgt. Rich Somogyi to investigate cold cases and work with investigators on new homicide or missing person cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detective Somogyi said he identified a suspect in Taylor’s case — now-46-year-old Lewis Turner Jr., who Taylor and her family knew.

He would have been about 25 years old at the time of Taylor’s death.

Over the past few months, deputies said the detective pursued additional leads and issued an arrest warrant for Turner Jr.

Deputies said they found him living in Northampton County and arrested him on Friday.

Turner Jr. is charged with voluntary manslaughter in Taylor’s death.

He was booked into the Halifax County Jail under a $250,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are honored to bring some closure and justice to the Taylor family,” the sheriff’s office said.