Arrest made in double homicide of elderly Moore County couple

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three days after a couple were found dead in their home after a welfare check, an arrest has been made.

The couple was found just before 6 p.m. Friday at their home on Roseland Road just outside of Aberdeen.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, family members spoke with D.P. Black and Mary Lou Black earlier in the day on Friday.

“Mrs. Black normally picks up one of their employees and she didn’t show up, so he called and was concerned why she didn’t show up, so our deputies were called to do a welfare check,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. “Mr. Black was found on the porch, Mrs. Black was found in the house.”

When deputies went to the home to conduct the welfare check, they found D.P. Black, 91, and Mary Lou Black, 86, deceased inside.

A homicide investigation is underway.

The sheriff said the Blacks were well-known business owners in the area.

Sheriff Fields will hold a press conference Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. to address the case and provide more details.