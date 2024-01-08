CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for a homicide in Catawba County on Saturday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilbern Carlos Springs, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder and first-degree kidnapping of 45-year-old Yolanda Burrell.

Authorities say they were called on January 6 to a home in the 4000 block of Deal Road near Claremont for a domestic dispute. Both Springs and Burrell were living there at the time of the incident.

Deputies arrived to find a man with a gun who went back into the home when approached.

According to officials, Springs told a family member that someone was dead inside the home. Deputies and members of Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team decided to immediately enter the home, where they found Burrell dead.

Deputies say the man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. It is unclear what led up to the woman’s death.

Springs is being held without bond and has his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Monday, Jan. 8.