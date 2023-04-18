PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made after Sandhills Community College was evacuated and closed Monday due to a threat.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Caleb James Moore, age 22, of Taylortown was charged with one count of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and one count of felony possession of a firearm on educational property.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a threat of mass violence made by a Moore to a faculty member at Larry R. Caddell Public Safety Training Center in Carthage.

Monday afternoon, Sandhills Community College asked everyone on their campuses to evacuate until further notice. The school shared on Facebook that they were suspending all in-person activities including classes immediately.

About an hour later, school officials shared that an individual related to the threat, now identified as Moore, had been located off campus by authorities. SCC officials said all buildings would remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Neither school officials nor the sheriff’s office explained how Moore was located or where they were found.

Moore was booked into the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court. That appearance is scheduled for April 19.