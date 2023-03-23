FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army soldier living in Spring Lake has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of violating the secret peeping statue, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said 25-year-old Andrew Nathaniel Gomez, a U.S. Army soldier, recorded himself having intimate relations with women, who did not know of the recording, and then posting the videos to an OnlyFans page online.

“At least one victim has come forward stating that she was recorded without her consent, and it was posted on a web page,” said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Patrice Bogertey.

Gomez said a woman he was intimate with posted the videos after he began a relationship with another woman.

“I think it’s more like revenge ’cause I ghosted her, and she wanted to date me,” Gomez said.

The sheriff’s office said detectives could not identify multiple women that could be victims.

“We have other videos of women that have not been identified and the detectives are attempting to identify who they are because if they are victims, we’d like to seek justice for them,” Bogertey said.

If anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Det. K. Hamlett at (910) 677-5450 or khamlett@ccsonc.org, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).