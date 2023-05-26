GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed man was shot and killed in the front yard of a Gastonia home Thursday night during an alleged attempted break-in, according to police.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the 2900 block of Crescent Lane.

Gastonia Police said they were called to the area for reports of a shooting. The caller said that a man was trying to break into the home and another man inside the home fired shots.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Frankie Carl Jones, of Charlotte, outside the home near the front door suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Jones was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Gastonia Police said Jones had reportedly arrived at the home armed with a handgun and confronted a man who was living at the home at the front door, and was then shot.

This deadly incident remains under investigation.