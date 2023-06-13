GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed home invader tried taking a woman out of a residence in the middle of the night over the weekend in Gastonia, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at a home in the 300 block of S. Liberty Street.

An initial investigation revealed Toy Talley, 27, of Harrisburg, was armed with a gun when he broke into the home and assaulted one of several occupants, according to the police report.

Detectives learned Talley was trying to take a woman out of the home. He then fired off one shot outside. Talley was arrested shortly after the incident.

The 24-year-old man who was assaulted was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Talley faces multiple charges including gun possession as a felon and breaking and entering to terrorize. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.