SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.

Police first received a call about a domestic incident and when officers arrived they learned a man “had barricaded himself in the residence with a possible weapon,” the news release said.

There was a brief standoff but the suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody, police said. A gun was later found, according to police.

Marcus T. Brown, 38, was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on a female, according to the news release.

Brown was held without bond in the Johnston County Jail. As of Saturday afternoon, Brown was still in custody.