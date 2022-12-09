SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim.

The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of interest in a shooting investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Joseph Martin Kelly (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found an unresponsive man on the night of Nov. 29 suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was identified as 65-year-old Randy Martin Kelly, the suspect’s father.

Deputies said they had been called to the home on the 4700 block of Buckhorn Road, about 12 miles east of Sanford, for a welfare check.

There has been no communication or sightings of Kelly since the incident occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531, the anonymous tip line at 919-718-4577 or call 911.