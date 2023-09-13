CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill went into lockdown Wednesday after an “armed and dangerous person” was reported “on or near” campus. As of 2:10 p.m., UNC Police report the university is “all clear.”

At 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday, UNC issued the “Alert Carolina” telling the campus community to “go inside now” and “avoid windows.” At 1:54 p.m., a new alert directed the campus community to “silence your phones.”

“Stay close to your phone and email for updates as we monitor this new and ongoing situation,” CHCCS Chief Communications Officer Andy Jenks said in a statement.

The “All Clear” was issued at 2:10 p.m. by UNC Police.

The university has not provided any additional information at this time.

WRAL reports that no shots were fired, but police were on the lookout for a suspect after a person was spotted with a firearm near Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools has entered a “secure mode” lockdown, according to an alert posted on the school district’s Facebook page. CHCCS will lock school doors and will not allow anyone to enter or leave. Classrooms will continue instruction as normal.

As of 1:55 p.m., CHCCS said schools had been directed not to release students to their families as a safety precaution.

The incident comes about two and a half weeks after Associate Professor Zijie Yan was shot and killed on the university’s campus on Aug. 28. Tailei Qi, 34, a student of Yan’s, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and possessing a gun on educational property, according to the inmate listing provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.