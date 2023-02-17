TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man is wanted in a kidnapping in Edgecombe County and authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it received a call Wednesday from the 100 block of Davenport Country Lane in Conetoe.

The caller said his mother had been kidnapped at gunpoint by a male, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies started an investigation and within an hour of the report, the victim had been found and taken back to her residence.

The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated incident, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Authorities are asking for people not to approach the suspect, Jashan Demontae Rascoe, if they see him, the sheriff’s office said. They are asked to call their local police department or sheriff’s office.